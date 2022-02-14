Opinion |
What the West Should Offer Putin to Save Ukraine
Russia’s intervention in Syria put it on the map; it had asserted itself as a global military and diplomatic player and sent an important message, ignored by the West, which reverberates all the way to Ukraine today
It was a cold British winter, and I was sitting with a senior NATO official in central London. Russia had started to become involved in the Syrian conflict. I had just given a debrief to a group of British security officials about a possible Russian intervention, which I believed would be imminent in Syria.
