In Ukraine, Russia Is Using Rape as a Weapon of War
As further evidence emerges of the targeted use of rape by Russian forces in Ukraine, a war crime that is notoriously underreported and under-prosecuted, this is how we can aid the victims, and bring those responsible to justice
The latest reports by Kyiv journalist Anastasiia Lapatina on the Bucha massacre has revealed a gruesome scenario reminiscent of the targeted rape of women and girls during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina: "At least 25 women and girls, as young as 14 were raped by Russians in a Bucha basement."
Effectively addressing these brazen war crimes, and especially the notoriously underreported and under-prosecuted crime of rape, is a major test of international courts and the political will of the international community.
