In Ukraine, Russia Is Using Rape as a Weapon of War

The latest reports by Kyiv journalist Anastasiia Lapatina on the Bucha massacre has revealed a gruesome scenario reminiscent of the targeted rape of women and girls during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina: "At least 25 women and girls, as young as 14 were raped by Russians in a Bucha basement."

Effectively addressing these brazen war crimes, and especially the notoriously underreported and under-prosecuted crime of rape, is a major test of international courts and the political will of the international community.