What the West Should Offer Putin to Save Ukraine

It was a cold British winter, and I was sitting with a senior NATO official in central London. Russia had started to become involved in the Syrian conflict. I had just given a debrief to a group of British security officials about a possible Russian intervention, which I believed would be imminent in Syria.

I could see on their faces – give or take a few people in the room – that they were not convinced by my arguments. Later at the same meeting, I asked a senior NATO official present what he thought Russia was up to.

He leant towards the round table and used his index finger to draw an imaginary circle. He explained Russia feels encircled by NATO encroachment: the alliance’s attempt to encircle Russian strategic depth (its so-called backyard countries), including Ukraine, Georgia and increased troops and bases in Central Asia.

I immediately agreed and told him that if I was a Russian, I would have felt the same way. I then asked him: What is Russia’s overall strategy?

He immediately drew another circle around the imaginary circle he had already drawn. He said NATO believed Russia wanted to encircle the circle. He meant the amplification of Russia power but not through strictly military means – cyber warfare, for example. He was right, of course, but only partly. Right about Russia’s intentions, but not about how it would achieve them.

A few months later, Russia intervened in Syria, with a pretext: a request by the Syrian government for military aid. I once again tried to convince my interlocutors about how this could change the dynamics of the conflict and the regional geopolitics, but I was told the only priority now was the emerging ISIS threat. Within months, Russia had broken the back of the Syrian opposition, and created a buffer zone around Tartus, Latakia and Damascus.

Open gallery view Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the troops at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria. Russian military support has propped up President Bashar Assad in power Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Photo via AP

Russia then pushed back the Syrian resistance on the battlefield, saving the Assad regime, while at the same time it launched a propaganda war to delegitimize its opponents. The uniformity of the Russian command and control as compared to the divided response in Europe and the U.S., the Obama administration’s inaction and the constantly divided Syrian opposition all played key roles in utterly reversing the dynamic of the conflict.

Russia had successfully, put itself on the map; it had asserted itself as a global military and diplomatic player and had sent an important message. What followed is well-known recent history: the flight of millions of refugees, Brexit, the Trump administration and its known links to Russia, and Russian-backed actors taking over part of Ukraine.

In Tim Marshall’s "Prisoners of Geography," the author notes that Putin would have wished that God had created some natural obstacles on Russia’s European front. If you are a general sitting in western Europe, the military advance to Russia looks like an open road that only widens as you near your objective. There are no rivers to cross or mountains to climb; it is a plain march for the infantry. European invaders like Napoleon have successfully captured Moscow thanks to this vulnerability.

With the painful experience of suffering multiple invasions from Europe, Russians have had to turn to creating man-made deterrence: a solid ‘strategic depth.’ The Warsaw Pact was the strongest strategic depth Russia had ever enjoyed. In recent history its attempt to become part of NATO (mainly during the 1990s) was another step in that direction.

Ironically, however, the West chose a different path; to deny Russia the strategic depth it requires to feel secure.

Open gallery view NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg near the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, visiting an airbase hosting some of the 1000 U.S. troops deployed as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine Credit: AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

The Bush administration’s policy to extend NATO’s influence by capitalizing on the "rose revolution" in Georgia led to a mini outbreak of war. Russia responded swiftly and annexed North Ossetia. The longest NATO war in Afghanistan saw the NATO allies using Russia’s backyard (the Central Asian states), for moving troops, equipment, and supplies. Russia was outraged.

The Ukrainian situation then started to simmer. Europe did not pay heed to Russian concerns, or simply dismissed them altogether and supported the Maidan protestors. Russia responded swiftly strengthening its position in Belarus and invading Crimea and later taking over the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Instead of understanding Russian frustration and attempting dialogue, the West continued what Russia considered hostile policies in its own backyard.

I do not deny the Ukrainian people’s ambitions for democratic rule, nor do I deny the corrupt policies of pro-Russia administrations that led to intense popular frustration. However, I have learnt two things from recent history, and they are completely at odds with each other.

The First one is simple: 'People matter.' A street vendor burns himself in protest in the streets of a small town in Tunisia and it has a ripple effect across a massive area that was entirely unpredictable.

Open gallery view Statue of Mohammed Bouazizi's vegetable cart in Sidi Bouzid. His self-immolation led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator, unleashed the Arab Spring and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars Credit: AP Photo/Riadh Dridi

The second lesson is the complete opposite: 'People do not matter.' The cases in point: Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Tigray and more. Whether we like it or not; we are not as 'modern' as we would like to think. We are still ruled by fear and the hardcore aspects of geopolitics and realpolitik.

And the first lesson of geopolitics is simple: If you are going to try to undermine a powerful state: Expect reprisals. The U.S. did not tolerate Cuba having intercontinental missiles back in the 1960’s and it would not tolerate Canada or Mexico joining its adversary camp today.

Going back to the imaginary circle around the circle; while I agreed then, soon afterwards I begged to differ.

Studying the patterns, I realized Russia was not "circling the circle," which would require an immense politico-military and financial power that it did not possess. Instead, the Russian strategy has been to break the circle and replace it with spheres of influence which I called Russian triangles. North Ossetia, Crimea, Donetsk and Syria have been Russian attempt to break the ‘choke.’

Open gallery view Russian President Vladimir Putin, having led thousands to chant "Russia!", speaks at a concert in Crimea marking the fifth anniversary of Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula Credit: Yuri Kadobnov/Pool Photo via AP

Is Russia justified in doing so? That depends on where you sit and read this. Despite the fact that Russia has gained a considerable influence in the Middle East, voluntarily, active participation in a historical Russia-European rivalry will undermine the gains the MENA region has recently made, such as rapprochement between key rivals, such as the Abraham Accords.

Historically, Russians have considered themselves as an outermost European power, yet they have always been treated as complete outsiders. The mistrust on both sides is not new and goes back centuries.

Regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine yet again, the lesson is very simple: Russia demands respect and recognition. That surely is a starting point for a meaningful dialogue and discussion on key issues. As someone who knows a thing or two about the dynamics of dialogue processes, one lesson is clear. They cannot and will never succeed unless a basic requirement is met and that can be summarized in one word: "Understanding."

Will it de-escalate the situation and avoid war? The neo-realist in me screams that it is already too late, yet the optimist in me believes it could be a very important first step towards avoiding the start of an unpredictable and terrible chain of events.

Usama Butt, a think-tanker and strategist on geopolitics, conflicts and security issues, is the founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Islamic Strategic Affairs. Twitter: @Usama__Butt

The views expressed here are those of the author's alone