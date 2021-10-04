Ukraine Is Breaking the Soviet Silence About Babi Yar’s 33,000 Murdered Jews

This week, President Isaac Herzog will embark on his first international visit since he took office in early July 2021. He will pay a state visit to Ukraine, and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the only Jewish head of state outside of Israel.

But the main reason for his visit is to represent the State of Israel on October 6th, at the memorial ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

For many Israelis and Ukrainians, the history of Babyn Yar (also known as Babi Yar) remains largely unknown. It’s only recently that this site, on the outskirts of Kyiv, has started to resemble a memorial complex, rather than an ordinary park. That is due to the activity of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, an international foundation created in order to acquire, study and disseminate knowledge about this tragedy.

There, on the days of 29 and 30 September, 1941 the Nazis murdered over 33,000 Jewish men, women and children. Later, they used the site to shoot Jews, Ukrainians, Roma, the patients of the Kiev psychiatric hospital, Soviet POWs, partisans and resistance members. The total number of people murdered in Babi Yar is estimated at 70,000 to 100,000.

Open gallery view Art installation of 10 columns riddled with bullets with audio and light effects commemorating victims of the 1941 Babi Yar massacre of Jews by the Nazis near Kyiv, Ukraine Credit: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

What happened here went down in history as one of the largest mass murders of civilians during World War II. Mass executions of Jews also occurred in other cities in Ukraine, but it was Babyn Yar that forever became a key symbol of the Holocaust in the post-Soviet space, and a testament to the so-called "Holocaust by bullets," the 1941-1944 execution of an estimated two million Jews by firing squads.

The tragedy of Babyn Yar did not end with the physical extermination of those people; it continued in the form of a concerted attempt to erase any memory that it had happened. Leaving Kyiv, the Nazis tried to obliterate all the traces of their crimes. A special squad was assigned to exhume and burn the bodies of tens of thousands of victims.

First Nazi German and then Soviet authorities tried to destroy the memory of the tragedy. In Soviet times, the terrible days of the execution of Jews at Babyn Yar were assiduously ignored.

In order to obliterate that memory, the Soviets decided to build a rubbish dump at the ravine. These plans were condemned by a group of intellectuals, who called, instead, to create a monument to those murdered at Babyn Yar. But the authorities ignored them, and started pumping pulp into the ravine.

This led, in 1961, to a catastrophic mudslide, which claimed the lives of about 2000 people. The "Kurenivka tragedy" was a terrible reminder of what had happened in Babyn Yar, 20 years earlier. It also became a reminder that no matter how many efforts were expended to silence the tragedy, it would, eventually and definitively, be revealed.

Babyn Yar is not only a symbol of the Holocaust. For many decades, it was a symbol, a special token, of Soviet Jewry. Despite the official position of silence, both Jewish and Ukrainian voices in the 1960s were raised louder and louder, speaking of a common tragedy, a common pain, a common memory. In 1966, Jewish and Ukrainian activists attended together an unauthorized rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

Open gallery view Stones left according to Jewish custom to commemorate victims of the 1941 Babi Yar massacre placed on their photos of victims close to the ravine, where they were killed by the Nazis Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

The silencing of the tragedy during the years of the Soviet regime, the desire to tell the truth and to preserve the memory of those murdered, were also among the reasons for the mass departure of Soviet Jews to Israel.

President Herzog’s participation in the memorial events, alongside the presidents of Ukraine and Germany, representatives of dozens of other countries and leaders of the Jewish world, will become yet another important milestone towards revealing the true and full history of Babyn Yar and of the Holocaust in the territory of the Soviet Union – history, which for so many years, was both hidden and silenced.

Michael Brodsky is the ambassador of Israel to Ukraine. Twitter: @michael_brodsk