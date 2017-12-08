U.S. Envoy Nikki Haley Says UN Did More Damage Than Good to Mideast Peace
At special Security Council session, UN envoy for Mideast peace says: No plan B for two-state solution ■ Britain urges U.S. to submit detailed proposal for Israeli-Palestinian peace ■ Israeli envoy: No peace without Jerusalem as Israel's capital
The UN Security Council held a special meeting on Friday on America’s unilateral recognition of...
