U.S. Triggers Move to Restore UN Sanctions on Iran, Which Russia Rejects as 'Nonexistent'

The United States moved to restore all UN sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.

The United States submitted a letter to the 15-member UN Security Council alleging Iranian non-compliance, in theory starting a 30-day process that could lead to the "snapback" of UN sanctions even though major powers like Russia reject the U.S. stance and say they will not restore economic penalties.

Israel was supportive of the U.S. move, and Ambassador Gilad Erdan called on other states to back it.

In respose, the Iranian foreign minister said in a letter to the United Nations that the U.S. has no right to trigger the reimposition of all UN sanctions on Iran, calling on Security Council members to reject Washington's move.

"The U.S. push to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran will have dangerous consequences ... Iran has exercized restraint in good faith ... Now it is the international community's turn to counter the unlawful push by the United States," Javad Zarif said in the letter.

Iranian state TV said the letter was sent to the head of the UN Security Council by Iran's UN envoy Majid Takhteravanchi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump has directed him to trigger the 'snapback' of all UN sanctions on Iran at the Security Council in New York on Thursday.

In a bid to reimpose the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member body about Iran's non-compliance with a 2015 agreement on its nuclear program, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

Zarif said Washington had no right to trigger the snapback mechanism as it was no longer a party to the pact.

Russia backed up the Iranian stance.

Russia's UN ambassador rejected U.S. plans to restore UN sanctions on Iran as "nonexistent," saying only a country that remains in the 2015 agreement can trigger the return of the sanctions in a process known informally as "snapback."

"We will not take it as snapback," Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters, rejecting Pompeo's expected announcement.

"He's not triggering a snapback. Snapback can be triggered by a country that is a participant of the JCPOA, which the U.S. is not," he said, referring to the accord by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We consider snapback as nonexistent. We will not take it as a snapback," Nebenzia added.

When asked if Russia would reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, the Russian ambassador replied: "How can Russia reimpose UN sanctions on Iran if the resolution 2231 continues?"

He was referring to the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

That deal aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons by restricting its atomic activities in return for wide relief from economic sanctions.

A range of UN sanctions will be restored through the "snapback" mechanism, including the requirement that Iran suspend all nuclear enrichment-related activities, according to a U.S. State Department statement. The sanctions will be reimposed thirty days after Secretary Pompeo’s notification.

The snapback sanctions will also extend the 13-year arms embargo on Iran after the United States lost its long-shot bid in the UN Security Council last week to indefinitely extend an international arms embargo on the Islamic republic.