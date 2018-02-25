U.S. Olympian Slams Ivanka: Everybody Worked So Hard to Make It Here, Except Her

In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, U.S. freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy poses for a portrait at the Team USA Winter Olympics media summit in Park City, Utah

U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who has made headlines for being one of the country's first-ever openly gay Olympians, ripped into Ivanka Trump's attendance of the Olympics.

Kenworthy, a freestyle skier who failed to medal this Olympics (but won a Silver in Sochi), tweeted a photo of Team USA athletes early Sunday morning with a strongly worded caption calling out Ivanka.

The tweet read: "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony!"

"Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

skip - Tweet

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

The U.S. president’s daughter and adviser said Sunday that her visit to the Olympics was “so incredibly inspiring” and expressed gratitude at the chance to watch competition and — in a subtle nod to Korean Peninsula politics — “be here with our allies in South Korea.”

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Ivanka planned to attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyongchang Games on Sunday night after two days of visiting venues and meeting American and other athletes. Her presence there could bring her in contact with a visiting delegation from North Korea, the country in a monthslong war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m so excited to be here. It’s just so incredibly inspiring,” Trump said. “It’s been an amazing couple of days, and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished as a culture, a society economically and, of course, in sport.”

Trump spent part of Sunday morning watching the U.S. team compete in the bobsled competition and meeting with athletes, including Team USA bobsled silver medalist Lauren Gibbs — who offered Trump a taste of Olympic glory by letting the first daughter try on her hardware.

“I feel like this almost is like trying on someone’s wedding band,” Trump said. “Am I allowed?”

Gibbs placed the medal around Trump’s neck. She raised the medal with one hand and draped her other around Gibbs’ while posing for a photo, saying, “That is so cool!”

Trump also met with the family of bobsledder Nathan Weber, who competed Sunday, and chatted briefly and took pictures with U.S. lugers Taylor Morris and Matt Mortensen, telling them their sport was “wild.” She gave the three athletes presidential challenge coins and thanked Morris and Mortensen, both sergeants in the U.S. Army, for their service.

Among Trump’s other weekend sports sojourns: watching speedskating and Big Air competitions, and seeing the Americans take gold in curling on Saturday night. She pronounced her experiences “incredibly exciting.”

Trump has said she’s here to support U.S. Olympic athletes, but politics is an unavoidable ingredient for an adviser and daughter of a president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report