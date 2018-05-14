American Jewish Activists Protest Trump's Jerusalem Embassy Move
With traffic blocked by police, they chanted 'we will build this world with love' and 'we support freedom and dignity for all, Israelis and Palestinians'
About 100 demonstrators, many wearing yarmulkes and T-shirts that said "young Jews reject Trump's embassy of occupation", rallied outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on Monday to protest the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem.
>> Jerusalem embassy and Gaza protests: Click for live updates >>
With traffic blocked by police, they chanted "we will build this world with love" and "we support freedom and dignity for all, Israelis and Palestinians."
They also marched, carrying mock windows, columns and doorframes for an "Embassy of Freedom."
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now