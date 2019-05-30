U.S., Israeli, and Russian National Security Advisers to Meet in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US National Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, May 26, 2019.

The White House announced Wednesday that U.S., Israeli and Russian national security advisers will meet in Jerusalem in June to discuss regional security issues.

After the Knesset voted Wednesday night to dissolve itself following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to establish a governing coalition, sending Israel to its second election in six months, Netanyahu also mentioned the summit.

Statement by the Press Secretary Regarding the Trilateral Meeting of the National Security Advisors from the United States, Israel, and Russia | The White House https://t.co/N0zwgr8vHr — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) May 30, 2019

The premier said he "offered to establish a trilateral summit, meaning the U.S., Russia and Israel, in Israel, to discuss all of the regional security issues. This has never happened in the history of Israel that the two great superpowers chose to come here to discuss amongst them and with us issues that are critical for our security."

According to the White House press release, United States National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton, Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will be in attendance.

The announcement comes a day after a U.S. team, including senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, arrived in Israel to discuss the administration's Middle East peace plan and the economic conference scheduled to take place in Bahrain next month..

Kushner's team, which also includes Kushner's deputy Avi Berkowitz and Iran Special Envoy Brian Hook, met with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer Wednesday night. They are slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

