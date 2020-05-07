U.S. Justice Department Dropping Criminal Case Against ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

The U.S. Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a court filing.

The report came shortly after a lead career prosecutor abruptly withdrew from the criminal case, following a growing campaign by Trump's allies to have the case against him dropped.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close