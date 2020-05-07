U.S. Justice Department Dropping Criminal Case Against ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

More details to follow...

breaking news

The U.S. Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a court filing.

The report came shortly after a lead career prosecutor abruptly withdrew from the criminal case, following a growing campaign by Trump's allies to have the case against him dropped.

  1. 1