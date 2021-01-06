Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol During Biden Confirmation Debate

The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden's victory breached security barricades while Congress was debating the certification of his electoral win over President Donald Trump.

The Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden's victory, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed. An armed standoff at the door of the House floor was reported, and although pictures seemed to show that Capitol police had the situation under control, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that shots had been fired. CNN later reported one woman was in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

Open gallery view U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., January 06, 2021. Credit: Drew Angerer - AFP

Vice-President Pence, who earlier said he would not oppose the Biden confirmation, was escorted out of the chamber. Many, but not all, Congress members were evacuated. Reporters from inside the House had been told to lie on the floor and take out gas masks by police. Journalists were also reporting that protesters had entered the Senate chamber - one took to the Senate dais and shouted "Trump won that election."

Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser ordered a citywide curfew to come into force at 6 P.M. local time (1 A.M. Israel time). Both Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the National Guard to come and clear protesters off Capitol Hill, a request that was denied by the Department of Defense. The governor of the neighboring state of Virginia, Ralph Northam, said his state would send the National Guard and 200 State Troopers, at D.C.'s Mayor's request.

Wall Street indices tumbled after the news came out, wiping out record gains brought by the likely Democratic Party victory in a Georgia race that will decide who takes control of the Senate.

Armed militia were gathering outside the southern state's Capitol. Senior staff and Georgia's Secretary of State Raffensperger had to be escorted out to safety.

Protesters moved toward the U.S. Capitol after outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesday's meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in November.

Donald Trump urged protesters to "stay peaceful" on Twitter, while telling them Capitol Police was on "the side of our country."

Open gallery view A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. Credit: SAUL LOEB - AFP

Hours earlier, Trump, who has spent much of his time since the November 3 election trying to overturn the results, falsely said he won as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House, which Biden is due to move into in two weeks.

Crowds gathered at the "Save America March" wore Trump-approved red baseball caps and cheered as Trump repeated the groundless conspiracy theories that have consumed his final days in office – a period in which coronavirus infections have surged throughout the United States as the pandemic worsens.

"You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump, a Republican, said after taking the stage following a playlist blasted over loudspeakers of power ballads by Elton John and Phil Collins. "Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more."

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump said. In the hours before his speech, ordinary citizens wearing pro-Trump shirts mixed with members of militia and extremist groups wearing body armor. They alternated between innocuous chants, cries of profanity, and threats of overthrowing a government led by Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and current Congressional leaders.

The crowd erupted into chants of “bullshit” when Trump called Democratic electoral victories an “explosion of bullshit.” Most were not wearing the face masks urged by health experts to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans.

Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232, and Trump's extraordinary challenges to Biden's victory have floundered in courts across the country.