U.S. Bombs the Syrian Headquarters of Its anti-ISIS Coalition While Evacuating

File: A pair of U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fly over northern Iraq, after conducting airstrikes in Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of northeastern Syria happened so quickly that the U.S. was forced to bomb its own Syrian headquarters of the anti-ISIS coalition.

CNN reported that two U.S. Air Force F-15 jets bombed an American munitions storage bunker at an abandoned U.S. base Wednesday "to prevent the munitions and other equipment from falling into the hands of armed groups."

"On Oct. 16, after all Coalition personnel and essential tactical equipment departed, two Coalition F-15Es successfully conducted a pre-planned precision airstrike at the Lafarge Cement Factory to destroy an ammunition cache, and reduce the facility's military usefulness," U.S. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS, confirmed Wednesday.

The compound near the Turkish border served as "the headquarters of the de facto Defeat-ISIS coalition in Syria" prior to its being evacauted.

The commander of the Syrian Kurdish-led forces says Trump did not oppose a deal his group made with Russia and the Syrian government to protect against a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria.

Commander Mazloum Kobani told Ronahi, a Kurdish TV channel, late Wednesday that Trump essentially gave the go-ahead for the deal. Kobani and Trump spoke by telephone Monday, a day after the Kurdish forces announced the agreement.

The deal came after Trump ordered U.S. troops to step aside as Turkey launched its attack last week. Syria’s Kurdish fighters have allied with the U.S. since 2014 to fight Islamic State militants. Kobani said the priority now is to stop Turkey’s invasion.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Kobani said his forces will decide what to do with detained ISIS prisoners and their families.