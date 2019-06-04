U.K. PM Candidate Boris Johnson Reportedly Turns Down Chance to Meet Trump One-on-one

Trump praised Johnson just before he arrived in Britain for this week's state visit

comments Print Subscribe now
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on June 26, 2018
AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump had a 20 minute phone call with Boris Johnson on Tuesday but the favourite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister declined a face-to-face meeting due to a prior commitment, ITV's political editor said.

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

Trump praised Johnson just before he arrived in Britain for this week's state visit, saying he thought the former London mayor and former British foreign secretary would do a "very good job" as the next prime minister.

ITV's Robert Peston, citing a source close to Johnson, said Trump had offered a one-to-one meeting. Johnson is due to attend an event with other leadership candidates later on Tuesday. The source described the phone call as friendly and productive.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1