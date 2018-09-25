Trump Roasted on Twitter With His Own Tweet After UN Laughs at Him
Twitter users were quick to dig up a 2014 tweet from Trump insulting then President Obama
U.S. President Donald Trump went off script after the audience responded with laughter to his claim at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that, "In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."
>>FULL TEXT: Donald Trump's address at the 2018 UN General Assembly
The UN camera feed did not show the the audience reaction to the claim, but President Trump responded good-naturedly.
"Didn't expect that reaction but that's okay," he said.
Twitter users were quick to dig up a 2014 tweet from Trump insulting then President Obama. Trump tweeted at the time, "We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!"
Other reactions ranged from good natured jokes about how Trump handled to situation to genuine embarassment.
