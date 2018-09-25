Trump Roasted on Twitter With His Own Tweet After UN Laughs at Him

U.S. President Donald Trump went off script after the audience responded with laughter to his claim at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that, "In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

The UN camera feed did not show the the audience reaction to the claim, but President Trump responded good-naturedly.

"Didn't expect that reaction but that's okay," he said.

Twitter users were quick to dig up a 2014 tweet from Trump insulting then President Obama. Trump tweeted at the time, "We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!"

Other reactions ranged from good natured jokes about how Trump handled to situation to genuine embarassment.

There really is a tweet for everything. #UNGA https://t.co/GHIXKO0hzZ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 25, 2018 Let's hear it for the debut of new comedian Donnie Trump, in front of a tough crowd...I suspect that he'll be on tour in a town near you soon.



Please be generous with your laughter — John Laprise, Ph.D. (@JohnLaprise) September 25, 2018

Ok but I almost died with laughter @ how the UN literally laughed at Trump talking about how great his administration is. Beautiful. Incredible. — emily waldman ☾☆ (@elxtric_emily) September 25, 2018 World leaders at the United Nations just laughed at Trump, as he bragged & praised himself for the greatest achievements of any administration in US history.

Responding to his usual rhetoric & lies, loud laughter at #UNGA18 reflects how the world TRULY sees POTUS.

Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/9mkgA2r9Yx — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) September 25, 2018