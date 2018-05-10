Trump Welcomes Back Americans Freed by North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump with detainees Kim Dong-chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim after they were freed by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 10, 2018.

A plane carrying three Americans released by North Korea landed at a military base near Washington early on Thursday to be welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

North Korea released the three - Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, and Kim Hak-song - and handed them over to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang on Wednesday, clearing a major obstacle to an unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and First Lady Melania walked up the stairs to board the plane after it landed at Joint Base Andrews, a military base outside Washington D.C., at around 2.40 A.M.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. detainee Tony Kim (2nd L) as fellow detainee Kim Dong-chul (R) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 10, 2018. SAUL LOEB/AFP

According to a Reuters report, following the welcoming, Trump announced that his proudest achievement will be when the entire Korea Peninsula is denuclearized.