Trump Welcomes Back Americans Freed by North Korea
North Korea released the three, handing them over to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang on Wednesday
A plane carrying three Americans released by North Korea landed at a military base near Washington early on Thursday to be welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.
North Korea released the three - Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, and Kim Hak-song - and handed them over to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang on Wednesday, clearing a major obstacle to an unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump and First Lady Melania walked up the stairs to board the plane after it landed at Joint Base Andrews, a military base outside Washington D.C., at around 2.40 A.M.
According to a Reuters report, following the welcoming, Trump announced that his proudest achievement will be when the entire Korea Peninsula is denuclearized.
