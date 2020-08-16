Trump Vows to Trigger 'Snapback' of Iran Sanctions at UN
Trump told reporters: 'You'll be watching it next week'
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would move next week to trigger a "snapback" of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations.
"We'll be doing a snapback," Trump told reporters one day after the UN Security Council rejected a U.S. bid to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran. "You'll be watching it next week."
The United States has threatened to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran using a provision in a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as snapback, even though Trump abandoned the accord in 2018. Diplomats have said the United States would face a tough, messy battle in any such move.