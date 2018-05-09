Trump Tweets Three Americans Returning From North Korea, Summit Date Set
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo is returning with three Americans, had good meeting with North Korea's Kim
"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set," wrote Trump.
