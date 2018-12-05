Trump Tells Erdogan He Doesn't Want Issues With F-35 Sale to Turkey

Turkey takes delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet with a ceremony at the Lockheed Martin in Forth Worth, Texas, United States, on June 21, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan that he didn't want any problems with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following NATO meetings in Brussels, Cavusoglu said that Turkey saw no issues in procuring the Lockheed Martin jets despite efforts in the U.S. Congress to block the sale. Trump made the comment to Erdogan during talks at a recent G20 summit, Cavusoglu said.

The U.S. Senate has demanded a block on the sales of the jets to Turkey unless Trump certifies that Turkey is not threatening NATO, purchasing defence equipment from Russia or detaining U.S. citizens.