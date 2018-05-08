Trump Slams John Kerry on Iran Deal Negotiations: 'You Are Hurting Our Country'

US Secretary of State John Kerry lays out his vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians December 28, 2016.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who led President Obama’s efforts to broker the Iran nuclear deal, is under attack again from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning, "John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!"

Trump's attack came as Kerry on Tuesday cautioned that a “new arms race” was taking place and endangering other weapons reduction treaties.

John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018

Kerry spoke on Tuesday in Milan, ahead of Trump’s planned announcement on whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Kerry told a conference on food innovation that “dangerously, we find ourselves today with certain individuals who are talking about a new arms race,” and that the money it will cost “should be going to health and going to building schools and going to building infrastructures and building the future, instead building weapons.”

He said the moves were putting at risk both the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that ended the U.S.-Soviet arms race.

Trump is attacked Kerry on Monday after reports that the former secretary of state has been quietly promoting the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump wrote on Twitter: “The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Kerry, the lead negotiator on the deal for the Obama administration, had been privately meeting with foreign officials to strategize on how to keep the U.S. in the deal. Trump has been highly critical of the pact and has threatened to exit on May 12.

Last week at an event in Dallas, Trump mocked Kerry over a bicycle accident he had three years ago.