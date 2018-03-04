Trump Slams George W. Bush: Invading Iraq Was 'Single Worst Decision Ever Made'
'Here we are, like the dummies of the world, because we had bad politicians running our country for a long time,' The Hill report quotes Trump as saying
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized former President George W. Bush during a speech on Saturday over his decision to invade Iraq in 2003, calling it "the single worst decision ever made," The Hill reported.
According to the report, Trump was speaking at a closed-door event with Republican donors in Florida when he likened the decision to invade Iraq to "throwing a big fat brick into a hornet's nest."
Trump was quoted as saying, "Here we are, like the dummies of the world, because we had bad politicians running our country for a long time," according to CNN, which obtained a recording of the president's remarks.
Trump's views on Bush's Middle East policy aren't new. The Hill reports that Trump "has always opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the United States' prolonged engagement in the country."
"That was Bush. Another real genius. That was Bush," Trump joked. "That turned out to be wonderful intelligence. Great intelligence agency there."
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now