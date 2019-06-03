Trump Says Pompeo 'May Be Right' to Doubt Middle East Peace Plan's Chances for Success

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday evening that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in downplaying the chances for success of the administration’s long-awaited peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Look, we’re doing our best to help the Middle East to get a peace plan, and he may be right. I mean, most people would say that," Trump said.

“But if we can get a Mid-East peace plan that would be good. And when Mike says that, I understand when he says that, because most people think it can’t be done. I think it probably can. But as I say often, we’ll see what happens.”

Trump was responding to remarks Pompeo made during a closed-door meeting with Jewish leaders last week. In the remarks release on audio taoe by the Washington Post Sunday, Pompeo said that "one might argue” that the plan is “unexecutable” and it might not “gain traction.”

Pompeo's remark appeared to cast doubt on Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and an architect of the White House's yet-to-be-released Middle East peace plan.

“It may be rejected. Could be in the end, folks will say, ‘It’s not particularly original, it doesn’t particularly work for me,’ that is, ‘It’s got two good things and nine bad things, I’m out,’ ” Pompeo was recorded saying. “The big question is can we get enough space that we can have a real conversation about how to build this out,” he concluded.