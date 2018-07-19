Trump Says He Holds Putin Personally Responsible for Meddling in U.S. Election

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he considered Russian President Vladimir Putin to be personally accountable for Moscow's meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Trump told CBS News in an interview that "Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes."

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied that U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia was no longer targeting the United States, saying his answer "no" was about taking further questions not about potential interference in U.S. elections.

Asked by reporters before a Cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday whether Moscow was still targeting the United States, Trump shook his head and said, "No."

"The president ... was saying 'No' to answering questions," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing later. "The president and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections as they have done in the past."

On Monday, President Trump and Putin met in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. After the closed-door meeting the two held a press conference during which Trump said he saw no reason to believe Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Later Trump issued a clarification saying he preferred to kowtow to Putin and to effectively clear him of wrongdoing. Trump said he simply misspoke.