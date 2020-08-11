Trump Says Bernie Sanders Is Proof Biden Is 'Against God'

U.S. President Donald Trump defended on Monday his recent accusation that opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden is "against God."

"Well, when you look at the manifesto, that they've come up with and if you look at their stance on religion and things having to do with aspects of religion and faith, I don't think a man of deep religion would be agreeing to the Bernie Sanders plan," Trump said during a news conference.

Trump's statement comes after he said last week that Biden is "following the radical-left agenda: take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God." Biden frequently discusses how his Catholic faith has guided his actions as a public official.

Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning the coronavirus briefing. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

Trump points to Bernie Sanders to defend his accusation Biden is 'against God'

During Monday's news conference, Trump also said his poll numbers are going up while Biden's is going down. Recent polls however have shown Biden holding a national lead over Trump and effectively tied in Texas, a traditionally Republican state.

Trump also painted a grim picture of the country following a Biden victory in November, saying, "will go into a depression, we will put on regulation, we will double and triple taxes, it will be terrible for healthcare."

He declined to say if he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about meddling in the U.S. election after William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, warned that Russia is already going after Biden.

However, Trump did accuse the Democrats of meddling "by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots."

Biden said last week that Trump was telling "bald-faced lies" about voting by mail to distract from his own failures.