Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Claims He Was a Virgin at Time of Alleged Sexual Assault
Brett Kavanaugh defended himself in against sexual assault allegations in a Fox News interview Monday saying he was a virgin through high school and college
U.S. President Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh defended himself in against sexual assault allegations in a Fox News interview Monday saying he was a virgin through high school and college.
"We’re talking about an allegation of sexual assault," Kavanaugh told Martha MacCallum."
"I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh said. "I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter ... The girls from the schools I went to, and I, were friends."
"Through all these years that were in question, you were a virgin?" MacCallum followed up.
"That’s correct," Kavanaugh replied, adding that he did not have sex until "many years after" college.
