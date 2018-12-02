Trump's a lover scorned as MBS and Putin strike up a bromance on 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in its cold open this weekend. Making fun of the over-the-top high-five and handshake between Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) at the G-20 in Argentina. Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) was portrayed as a scorned lover.

Putin (Beck Bennett) tried to comfort Trump at first, but then when MBS (Fred Armisen) entered the scene, it was obvious Putin’s affections for Trump had moved to MBS.

“You’re not my side piece. You’re like my main girlfriend and this guy is like a random hookup,” Putin insisted.

“Hey, when am I moving into Trump Tower penthouse in Moscow? No, I’m kidding. I would never set foot in such a dump like that.” Then, riffing on Trump’s infamous jab at John McCain, he added, “You won’t see me for a while, Donnie. I prefer presidents who don’t get indicted.”

The sketch ended with Trump singing, “Don’t cry for me Argentina, the truth is I’m very guilty. Some little no-nos and maybe treason. But I kept my promise. Oops, no, I didn’t. “

