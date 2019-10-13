Trump Rips Into Tlaib Over Threat to Detain White House Officials Who Dodge Impeachment Inquiry

U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib listens to a comment from a constituent during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, U.S. August 15, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Twitter on Sunday, calling her “A despicable human being!” after the congresswoman was quoted saying that House Democrats discussed detaining White House officials who don't testify.

“There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like... if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the Congressional committee," Tlaib told the local Deadline Detroit Saturday. "This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress.”

A despicable human being! https://t.co/3KpgUuRaXU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

The Hill noted that Democratic Congresman John Garamendi “called for the House to do as much in a CNN interview earlier this week.”

"I think it's time to call in the sergeant-at-arms and march them off to our little jail, which we do happen to have," Garamendi said Wednesday.

"Let them sit there and cool off for a while," he added.

Trump, who has a long history of personal attacks against Tlaib (who is one of the first two Mulsim women to serve in the U.S. House of Representative), made the comment on Twitter quoting White House social media guru Dan Scavino, who wrote that Tlaib’s comment “Sounds about right. COUP!”