U.S. President Donald Trump angered mega-donor Sheldon Adelson during a heated phone conversation in which he accused Adelson of not doing enough to help his reelection campaign, Politico reported on Sunday, citing three sources.

Republican Party officials had to intervene in order to assess the damage to the key relationship. Sources close to Adelson said it's not clear whether this will dissuade Adelson from donating more to Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. Adelson was the largest single political donor during the 2018 mid-term elections in the U.S. - giving some $113 million dollars to conservative candidates.

According to the report, Adelson had called Trump to talk about coronavirus economic relief legislation and the economy, and Trump lashed out at Adelson, asking why he was not doing more to support his campaign.

One source said that from the conversation, it seems that Trump does not actually know how much Adelson has donated to his campaign over the years, an amount estimated at tens of millions of dollars. A report by The Guardian in February said Adelson and his wife Miriam intend to give $100 million for election campaigns for Trump and other Republican nominees.

Trump's campaign outraised the Biden campaign in July - the first time in months. The result allows Trump to enter the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign with a slim, but intact, cash advantage and pushes him over the $1 billion mark for the 2020 cycle thus far

Adelson, a casino mogul with an estimated worth of nearly $30 billion and whose wife Miriam became the richest woman in Israel when he gifted her some $22 billion, was once also a key supporter of Benjamin Netanyahu. In 2019, Sheldon Adelson also gave Miriam control of Israel Hayom and became its official publisher.

Last year, there were reports of similar antagonism toward the Adelsons by Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. Sheldon Adelson reportedly told Sara: "Calm down, we're doing the best we can. I lose 40-50 million dollars a year [on daily newspaper Israel Hayom] … We regularly write in your favor and you keep shouting at me."