Trump Jr. Slams Washington Post's Super Bowl Ad Honoring Journalists – and Twitter Fights Back

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to slam The Washington Post’s Super Bowl ad which honored slain journalists. The ad, which ends with the paper’s logo, '"Democracy Dies in Darkness," paid tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in pursuit of justice.

Trump, Jr. tweeted, “You know how MSM journalists could avoid having to spend millions on a #superbowl comercial to gain some undeserved credibility? How about report the news and not their leftist BS for a change."

The ad, narrated by Tom Hanks, features journalists who have been killed or disappeared.

This how the President's child reacted to the Washington Post's #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ commercial that honored journalists, including those who lost their lives like Jamal Khashoggi.



Trying to discredit the media won't change the fact you lied to Congress junior.

They include Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October. Also featured were Austin Tice, a freelance reporter missing in Syria for six years, and Marie Colvin, a Sunday Times correspondent who was killed in Syria.

Wow. How low can you go? Especially when they honored some of those who gave their lives to report the truth. What are you willing to give your life for?

In a memo to Post employees last week, publisher Fred Ryan said the newspaper felt “this is the right moment, at the right venue, to present this important message to the large audience of Americans and international viewers.”

"Commercial". Learn how to spell, moron.

Twitter users were quick to denounce Trump, Jr.’s tweet. One user replied with shock, “This how the President’s child reacted to the Washington Post’s #SuperBowl commercial that honored journalists, including those who lost their lives like Jamal Khashoggi. Trying to discredit the media won’t change the fact you lied to Congress junior.”

Another wrote, “Wow. How low can you go? Especially when they honored some of those who gave their lives to report the truth. What are you willing to give your life for?” Yet another took issue with the spelling, “"Commercial'. Learn how to spell, moron.”