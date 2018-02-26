Trump: I Would Have Run Into the School During the Shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 2018 White House business session with state governors in the State dining Room of the White House on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

As U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting governors at the White House this week with discussions on guns top of their agenda.

On Monday, Trump claimed he would have run into the Parkland, Florida high school to stop the gunman from continuing to carrying out the deadly mass shooting.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon,” Trump told the gathering of governors.

Trump was repeating criticism of an armed sheriff’s deputy, who has since resigned, who did not confront the shooter as 17 teachers and staff were being killed.

The National Rifle Association pushed back on Sunday against modest proposals by Trump and other Republicans to change U.S. gun laws after a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff.

The powerful gun lobby group does not support Trump's proposals to raise the age limit for buying certain types of guns and to ban bump stocks that enable semi-automatic rifles to shoot hundreds of rounds a minute, a spokeswoman said on ABC's "This Week."

"The NRA doesn't back any ban," Dana Loesch said.

However, during Monday's meeting Trump said, "Don't worry about the NRA, they're on our side.”

Trump was endorsed by the NRA in his 2016 presidential election campaign and often trumpets his support for Americans' constitutional right to own guns.

