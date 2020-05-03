Trump Criticizes Bush After Message of Unity Amid Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York, October 19, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized former president George W. Bush’s message of unity for Americans during the coronavirus crisis on Sunday morning.

Trump tweeted, “@PeteHegseth ‘Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.’ @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!”

Trump appeared to take issue with Bush’s message of putting partisanship aside and instead called him out for not taking his side during his impeachment. Trump has received criticism during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for not putting aside partisan fights and continuing to lash out at critics and political opponents.

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020 A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

"Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat," Bush said in a video posted on Saturday. "In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together."

The nearly 3-minute video, shared by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, began by invoking Bush’s non-partisan response after the 9/11 terror attacks and highlighted how tragedy is shared equally within society.

"Let's remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed," Bush said. Some 30 million people have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks as many Americans struggle to pay their bills with diminished or no income.

