Trump Defends Gabbard in Clinton Spat, Says She’s No Russian Agent

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

U.S. President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent.

Trump says of Gabbard, “she’s not a Russian agent.”

Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

He adds: “These people are sick.”

Trump says he thinks Clinton’s attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a “sham.”

U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

  1. 1