Trump Defends Gabbard in Clinton Spat, Says She’s No Russian Agent

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit

U.S. President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent.

Trump says of Gabbard, “she’s not a Russian agent.”

Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

He adds: “These people are sick.”

Trump says he thinks Clinton’s attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a “sham.”

U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

