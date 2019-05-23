Trump Blasts His 'Dumb as a Rock' Ex-secretary of State After Congressional Briefing

Rex Tillerson reportedly told a group of bipartisan lawmakers this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was more prepared for a key meeting in Germany than President Trump

comments Print Subscribe now
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves goodbye after speaking aat the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter Thursday. The attack comes after the Washington Post reported Tillerson told a  group of bipartisan lawmakers this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was more prepared for a key meeting in Germany than President Trump.

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

Trump wrote on Twitter, “Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!”

Tillerson spoke at the request of House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and was reportedly only expected for a short briefing, but stayed for over two-hours.

Tillerson was fired in March 2018 after his relationship with Trump deteriorated, with Tillerson reportedly calling Trump a “moron” at one point and Trump later challenging him to an IQ test.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1