Trump Blasts His 'Dumb as a Rock' Ex-secretary of State After Congressional Briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter Thursday. The attack comes after the Washington Post reported Tillerson told a group of bipartisan lawmakers this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was more prepared for a key meeting in Germany than President Trump.

Trump wrote on Twitter, “Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!”

Tillerson spoke at the request of House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and was reportedly only expected for a short briefing, but stayed for over two-hours.

Tillerson was fired in March 2018 after his relationship with Trump deteriorated, with Tillerson reportedly calling Trump a “moron” at one point and Trump later challenging him to an IQ test.