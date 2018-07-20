Trump Aides and Envoys Urge Palestinians: Let Us Help You

Some of the most senior White House officials involved in the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians penned an op-ed in the Washington Post on Thursday, imploring Hamas, the de facto government in the Gaza Strip, to cease perpetrating violence and to recognize the state of Israel, in order to achieve stability and security.

Vacillating between admonishment and sweet-talk, Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman, all American Jews intimately involved in the Trump administration, began by expressing what stood out to them the most during their six-day trip to the Middle East: Hamas and their impact on the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinians of Gaza are stuck in a vicious cycle where corrupt and hateful leadership has provoked conflicts leading to reduced opportunities and the poverty and hopelessness that follow,” the op-ed reads.

While the op-ed began by reprimanding Hamas for many of the Palestinians’ problems, US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor, International Negotiations advisor and Ambassador to Israel attempted to appeal to Hamas by promising economic rewards and prosperity.

The op-ed, however, provides little in the way of specifics, such as whether the United States would be willing to unfreeze funds slated to go to the Palestinian people or help Gaza develop up their infrastructure.

Instead, the American representatives argued that if Hamas were simply to become a peaceful member in the region, that alone would suffice and would lead to increased economic and national security.

“There is no reason the Palestinians (in both the West Bank and Gaza) can’t enjoy economic success and integrate into a thriving regional economy — if they let us help. As President Trump has said so many times, economic security is national security. By encouraging economic recovery in the region, we can enhance our efforts to increase stability as well.”

Jason Greenblatt tweeting in Arabic

إن كانت غزة تعيش في سلام مع جيرانها، فيمكنها أن تكون وجهة سياحية شأنها شأن شرم الشيخ وتل أبيب. ولكن مع قيادة حماس، فمياه البحر الذي يمكن أن يوفر ظروفا مناسبة لإنشاء المنتجعات أصبحت كريهة الرائحة وخطيرة بسبب الصرف الصحي غير المعالج ... — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) July 19, 2018

Unemployment is very high in the Gaza Strip, reaching nearly 50 percent, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS). More than 53 percent of the population is poor, according to the PCBS, with more than a third of residents in what is known as ‘deep poverty’—defined as not being able to afford basic needs, such as food, clothing and housing.

The op-ed was notably published in the Washington Post, a news organization that has received the wrath of Trump’s Twitter ire. Earlier this month, Trump called the Washington Post, a “propaganda machine for Amazon.” Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, purchased the Washington Post in 2013, and the publication has been critical of Trump at times, many times provoking a backlash from Trump.