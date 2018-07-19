Trump Accuses 'Fake New Media' of Badly Wanting War With Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump is claiming that the “Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war.”

Trump says Thursday on Twitter: “They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump adds that “We are doing MUCH better than any other country!”

The tweet is the latest by the president to push back against criticism following the lengthy one-on-one meeting Trump held with Putin in Finland on Monday and accounts of his shifting statements on whether he believes Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, as U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded.

Trump has said the meeting with Putin will result in improved U.S.-Russia relations.