Trump Accuses 'Fake New Media' of Badly Wanting War With Russia

The tweet is the latest by the president to push back against criticism following the lengthy one-on-one meeting Trump held with Putin in Finland on Monday

comments Print Subscribe now
Putin and Trump, November, 2017.
AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump is claiming that the “Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war.”

Trump says Thursday on Twitter: “They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump adds that “We are doing MUCH better than any other country!”

The tweet is the latest by the president to push back against criticism following the lengthy one-on-one meeting Trump held with Putin in Finland on Monday and accounts of his shifting statements on whether he believes Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, as U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded.

Trump has said the meeting with Putin will result in improved U.S.-Russia relations.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1