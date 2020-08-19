Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump's 'Self-own' in Response to Michelle Obama's Speech

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah lauded Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and skewered President Donald Trump’s odd criticism of the speech as “one of the biggest self owns I have ever seen.”

“That was ice-cold,” Noah said while describing the speech.

“And what made it even more devastating was that Michelle Obama wasn’t angry, she wasn’t yelling, she just stated Trump’s complete failure as a president as an obvious fact,” he argued, adding, “You know, it’s the difference between your mom screaming at you and your mom just casually sipping a coffee and going, ‘Well, not all kids can be winners.’”

Noah then commented on Trump’s critique of Obama’s speech.

The DNC Kicks Off & Michelle Obama Brings Down the House | The Daily Social Distancing Show

“Well she’s in over her head, and frankly, she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do,” Trump said following the speech that aired the on second day of the DNC. “She taped it. And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths.”

Trump correctly pointed out that Obama said only 150,000 people had died from COVID-19 in the U.S., which is less than the some 170,000 who have died according to the latest counts.

“My God, that is one of the biggest self owns I have ever seen! ’150,000 deaths? I’ve killed 20,000 more since then, you idiot!’” Noah concluded.

Obama's speech

The former first lady outlined dire stakes for the election ahead, declaring Trump “in over his head” and the “wrong president for our country.” Warning of possible voter suppression, she told Americans they must vote for Joe Biden “in numbers that cannot be ignored” if they want to preserve the “most basic requirements for a functioning society.”

The scathing assessment was delivered in the last and longest speech in Democrats’ experiment with a virtual convention in the coronavirus era, a spot Obama earned through her overwhelming popularity in her party.

She delivered her remarks in a casual setting — a living room, with a Biden campaign sign on the mantle — and identified as much with the beleaguered voters of America as the lineup of politicians that preceded her in the program.