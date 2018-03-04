'Too Stupid to Be a Jew:' Bill Maher Rips Into Jared Kushner

Bill Maher lit into the Trump administration's very, very bad week during the opening monologue of his Friday night show "Real Time with Bill Maher."

“So much crazy shit happened, I’m just gonna have to go through it chronologically,” joked Maher.

The comedian started with the news of White House Communications Director Hope Hicks impending resignation. Noting that Trump’s “work wife, his emotional companion animal” will no longer be around to comfort him or “steam his trousers.”

skip - Monologue: Giving Hicks Hope | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Monologue: Giving Hicks Hope | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) - דלג

“All this scandal makes it very difficult for the NRA to run the country,” Maher said gleefully calling out the Republicans who feel betrayed by Trump’s shifting stance on guns. “That’s right Republicans, it turns out there is a president who will ignore the Constitution and come for your guns. The one you f*cking idiots voted for!”

Maher saved his harshest commentary for Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner however. “It turns out that every inexplicable f****d up thing that’s happened in the last year is really because Jared is trying to get $1.2 billion to pay for a building he shouldn’t have bought.”

“[Kushner] had meetings with two banks in the White House who gave him $500 million dollars and his security clearance has over 100 omissions and errors on it,” Maher added. "I can say this because my mother is a Jew. He is too stupid to be a Jew."

“I want to see to see his birth certificate, I do. I think it’s gonna say, ‘Birthplace: Alaska. Real name: Jared Palin.’”