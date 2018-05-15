Tom Wolfe, Chronicler and Satirist of American Culture, Has Died at Age 87

American author and journalist known for novels like 'The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' passed away Tuesday

This 2012 image released by Little, Brown and Company shows author Tom Wolfe. Wolfe, who wrote "The Bonfire of the Vanities" and "The Right Stuff," returns with, "Back to Blood, his first novel in eight years
AP Photo/Little, Brown and Company, Mark Seliger

Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction, has died. He was 87.

Wolfe’s agent Lynn Nesbit told The Associated Press that Wolfe died in a New York City hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

The “new journalism” reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it. His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

Among his acclaimed books were “The Right Stuff” and “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” a satire of Manhattan-style power and justice that became one of the best-selling books of the ’80s.

