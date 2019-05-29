Special Counsel Mueller to Speak Today on Russia Probe for First Time

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement at 11 A.M. (18:00 Israel time) on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

It will be the first time he will speak publicly about his investigation since his report was published in April. Mueller concluded there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Moscow, but declined to make a judgment on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The White House says it was given a heads-up that Mueller might be making a public statement about his Russia probe.

A senior White House official says the White House was not caught off-guard by Mueller's announcement that he would be speaking Wednesday about the report.

It will be Mueller's first statement on the report. He's not expected to take questions.

It's unclear what Mueller intends to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.