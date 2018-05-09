Shepard Smith: Trump Didn't Pull Out of Iran Nuclear Agreement, He Violated It

Shepard Smith corrects guest who says Trump 'pulled out' of Iran deal

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith took a novel approach Tuesday when covering U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the Iran nuclear deal. In an interview with Gordon Chang, a foreign affairs journalist and regular Fox News contributor, Smith took issue with him saying Trump had “gotten out of the Iran deal.”

“You can’t really get out of the Iran deal, though,” Smith said. “There’s no provision for that. You can make a decision to now violate the terms of the deal that you were a party to, but ‘pulling out’ is a bit of a misnomer.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that the United States will continue to work with allies to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, a day after President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran.

"We will continue to work alongside our allies and partners to ensure that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon, and will work with others to address the range of Iran’s malign influence," Mattis said before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

" This Administration remains committed to putting the safety, interests, and well-being of our citizens first," Mattis said.