Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Resigns After NYT Controversy

WASHINGTON – Rod Rosenstein, the second highest ranking official in the U.S. Department of Justice, announced on Monday that he is resigning, according to a report published on Axios.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 elections, verbally resigned to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the report said, citing an unidentified source with knowledge of the matter.

A second source told Axios that Rosenstein is "expecting to be fired" so he plans to step down. There was widespread speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump would fire Rosenstein after The New York Times reported he discussed taping his conversations with Trump and convincing senior cabinet officials of ousting Trump through the 25th Amendment. Rosenstein denied the report and claimed that his remarks were sarcastic.

According to the Wall Street Journal, however, Rosenstein has not submitted his resignation. NBC News, too, reported that Rosenstein said he would not resign and the White House would have to fire him.

Rosenstein has served in the Justice Department for more than two decades. Because U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided in early 2017 to recuse himself from dealing with the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, Rosenstein was the person who oversaw anything related to that investigation at the Justice Department.

Trump has lashed out against both Rosenstein and Sessions as a result, expressing his frustration over the actions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation and has already obtained guilty plea deals with Trump’s former campaign manager and former national security adviser.

Last year, Trump used a memo signed by Rosenstein that was critical of then-FBI Director James Comey's handling of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's email investigation. Rosenstein had told people he was caught off guard and felt he had been used, according to the Times.

As he got a close-up view of Trump's interviews with prospective replacements for Comey and was attacked for his role in the firing, the Times said, "Rosenstein appeared conflicted, regretful and emotional, according to people who spoke with him at the time."

Reuters and AP contributed to this report.