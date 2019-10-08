Pat Robertson: Trump Risks 'Losing the Mandate of Heaven' With Syria Decision

American Televangelist Pat Robertson added his voice to the multitude of pro-Trump conservatives who slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria in order to clear the way for a Turkish assault on U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

Syria’s Kurdish fighters were instrumental in helping defeat ISIS in the region, a victory which Trump has long boasted about. Robertson, a leading Evangelical voice, has been a staunch supporter of Trump and a fierce critic of ISIS and the oppression of Christian minority groups in the Middle East.

Read more: Trump's decision to abandon Syria's Kurds is bad news for all U.S. regional allies | Analysis ■ Israel caught by complete surprise at Trump's Syria withdrawal decision ■ As far as Trump's concerned, the Kurds did their job and can now go to hell | Analysis

Robertson blasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a dictator and a thug saying he is “absolutely appalled that the United States is going to betray those democratic forces in northern Syria, that we are possibly going to allow the Turkish to come in against the Kurds.”

“To say that (Erdoğan) is an ally of America is nonsense. He is in it for himself,” Robertson argued, adding that “the president, who allowed (Washington Post journalist Jamal) Khashoggi to be cut in pieces without any repercussions whatsoever, is now allowing the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks.”

skip - 5

Pat Robertson is "appalled" by Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria: "The President of the United States is in great danger of losing the mandate of Heaven if he permits this to happen." pic.twitter.com/YGeNYpbGrF — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 7, 2019

“And I believe — and I want to say this with great solemnity — the President of the United States is in danger of losing the mandate of heaven if he permits this to happen,” he concluded.