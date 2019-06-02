Rashida Tlaib Victim of Fake Social Media Smear Spread by Ted Nugent

Rep. Ilhan Omar sits with Rep. Rashida Tlaib during President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington, February 5, 2019.

CLAIM: Video shows “the new congresswoman from Michigan” talking about “making all of America Muslim.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The woman in the video is not Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, it is Sharifa Alkhateeb addressing the “Muslim American Political Awareness Conference” in 1989.

THE FACTS: The video, which has often been misrepresented online, began circulating again on social media May 26 after rock musician Ted Nugent shared it on Facebook. The caption with Nugent’s post, tied to Memorial Day, urges people to “listen very closely to the new congressman from Michigan” and the speaker’s beliefs “so we don’t let them continue to destroy the wonderful American system of individual freedom that so many died for.”

The video shared by Nugent has a timestamp from 1989. The 42-year-old Democratic congresswoman would have been a child when the video was made.

In the video, Alkhateeb discusses creating ways of bringing all Americans into the same way of thinking as Muslims.

Alkhateeb, former president of the North American Council for Muslim Women, died in 2004.

Tlaib became one of the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress last year along with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The two have been targeted on social media because of their faith.

A representative for Nugent did not respond to requests for comment.

