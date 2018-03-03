Putin Calls for Hard Evidence in U.S. Election Meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a massive rally in his support as a presidential candidate at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 3, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Washington needs to present him with hard evidence that his citizens meddled in U.S. elections, mocking accusations to date as “yelling and hollering in the United States Congress”.

“I have to see first what they’ve done. Give us materials, give us information,” Putin said in an interview with NBC TV aired late on Friday, according to an English voice-over of his words.

The office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote as part of what it called a conspiracy to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

When asked by NBC's Megyn Kelly whether Moscow would take action against these individuals, Putin replied that “We cannot respond to that if they do not violate Russian laws.”

Kelly listed some of the accusations of Russian interference made by Mueller’s office and other U.S. officials, including the spreading of false information online.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

“With all due respect for you personally, with all due respect for Congress, you must have people with legal degrees, 100 percent you do,” Putin said smiling.

He said U.S. authorities should send Russia’s general prosecutor an official request.

“This has to go through official channels, not through the press or yelling and hollering in the United States Congress,” Putin said.

The broadcast came a day after Putin announced an array of new nuclear weapons, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

Putin is standing in March 18 elections that polls indicate he should win easily.