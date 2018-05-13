Pro-Trump Group’s Policy Adviser Praises Nazis: They Should’ve Kept 'Going'

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 28, 2018

A policy adviser for the pro-Trump group America First Policies praised Nazis in December and shared his disappointment that they didn’t “keep f—-ing going,” according to video obtained by Mediaite.

Juan Pablo Andrade reportedly expressed his appreciation for Nazis at the conference of Turning Point USA, a fast-growing college and young adult conservative group.

“The only thing the Nazis didn’t get right is they didn’t keep f—-ing going!” Andrade can be heard saying in a Snapchat video posted by alt-right activist Cæsar Svbervi.

In the video, Svbervi talks about a car that hit people protesting the Turning Point conference, saying, “This is the car that hit the f—-ing protester. She smashed that b—-, that is awesome!”

Andrade worked on Trump’s National Hispanic Advisory Council, Trump’s National Diversity Coalition and the Trump campaign as a surrogate. He wrote for The Hill as an opinion contributor (his articles have since been removed from the website) and has shared his political opinions on NewsmaxTV, CNN Latino, and Univision. Additionally, he worked for TPUSA as the group’s Florida field director in 2015 and led the group’s informal Latino caucus in 2016. He was featured on the 2017 30 under 30s of Newsmax and Red Alert Politics, which are power lists compiling prominent young conservatives in America.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

For more stories, go to www.forward.com. Sign up for the Forward’s daily newsletter at http://forward.com/newsletter/signup/