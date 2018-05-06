Porn star Stormy Daniels and Alec Baldwin on 'Saturday Night Live,' May 5, 2018

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, played herself in a sketch on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live in which she warns Trump that "a storm's a-comin baby."

In the show, Trump, played by actor Alec Baldwin, asks his lawyer, Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, to call Daniels and try to fix their ongoing legal battle "once and for all."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump in March to get out of a "hush agreement" over their alleged relationship in which she was paid $130,000 by Cohen to keep quiet. Trump has denied he had an affair with Clifford.

skip - 3

This really just happened.



Stormy Daniels on the SNL cold open. pic.twitter.com/nyTSlhd3cy — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 6, 2018

In the sketch aired on Saturday night, Trump listens in to the conversation between Cohen and Clifford and soon cuts his lawyer off to speak directly with her.

"What do you need for all this to just go away?" he asks.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"A resignation," Clifford says.

Trump persists, saying: "I solved North and South Korea, why can't I solve us?"

Clifford says it's too late for that.

"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin baby," Clifford says, before she and Baldwin break off to give the show's trademark introduction "live from New York it's Saturday Night Live!"