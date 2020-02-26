Polls: Sanders Last With N.Y. Jewish Voters, Surpasses Biden Nationally With African Americans

U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers a speech to defend his support for a sweeping "Medicare for All" healthcare plan at George Washington University in Washington, U.S.,

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is leading in the April 28 New York state Democratic primary according to a new Siena Institute poll released this week. While he is leading the state with 25 percent of the vote compared to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 21 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden’s 13 percent, Sanders is losing the Jewish vote with only six percent of support.

The poll found that New York state Jewish voters supported Bloomberg with 28 percent, followed by former mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16 percent, Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren with 10 percent and Senator Amy Klobouchar with 9 percent.

Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Biden in support among African Americans - a voting bloc that until now has largely favored the former vice president, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday.

The result could spell trouble for Biden, the one-time frontrunner who has lagged behind the field after the first few Democratic nominating contests. To remain a viable contender, Biden has been banking on a strong showing in Saturday's South Carolina primary, a state where black voters make up more than half of the Democratic electorate.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted February 19-25, also showed that support for Bloomberg slipped by two percentage points after he faced intense scrutiny from other candidates last week in his first debate as a presidential candidate.

Among all registered Democrats and independents, 26% said they would vote for Sanders, while 15 percent said they were backing Bloomberg and another 15 percent supported Biden.

Warren and Buttigieg were each supported by 10 percent of respondents. Another four percent said they would vote for Klobuchar and three percent said they were supporting billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer.

The poll showed Sanders' lead over the rest of the field has grown in each of the last three weeks, hitting double digits for the first time in the latest survey.

He also has increased his share of support from African Americans in the latest poll. When asked which candidate they would support in their state's nominating contest, 26 percent said they would vote for Sanders, up 7 points from a previous reading conducted January 29-February 19.

Another 23 percent said they would back Biden, down 10 points from the last survey, and 20 percent would support Bloomberg, a rise of 10 points.

Meanwhile, after Sanders' definitive win in last week's Nevada caucuses, 26 percent of registered Democrats and independents now see the senator from Vermont as the most electable of the party's presidential candidates. Another 20 percent said it was Bloomberg and 17 percent said it was Biden.

Among all registered voters, including Republicans, 47 percent said they would vote for Sanders in a hypothetical general election matchup, while 40 percent said they would vote for President Donald Trump. Biden also has a seven-point advantage in support if he were the nominee, and Bloomberg would have a four-point advantage.

The Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 4,439 U.S. adults, including 2,244 who identified as registered Democrats or independents and 446 African Americans. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of between two and five percentage points.

