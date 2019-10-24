Pittsburgh Jews Arrested for Protesting Against Trump on Tree of Life Shooting Anniversary
Jewish groups cast blame on Trump for xenophobic rhetoric they say led to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, in which 11 Jews were murdered
Jewish activists were arrested in Pittsburgh on Wednesday while protesting President Trump’s attendance at a fracking industry conference.
Members of the progressive advocacy group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action were among the 14 people arrested in front of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the group said in a statement.
Signs at the protest included “Our solidarity will defeat White Nationalists.” Marchers chanted “Rise up” and “You are not welcome here,” CBS Pittsburgh reported.
Trump’s attendance in Pittsburgh, where he is scheduled to give a speech in the afternoon about the oil and gas industry, comes almost a year to the day after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, in which eleven Jews praying in a Pittsburgh synagogue were killed.
Bend the Arc and some other Jewish groups cast blame on Trump for xenophobic rhetoric that they say incited the alleged gunman. The group organized a protest during Trump’s visit to the synagogue in the aftermath of the attack, which drew more than 2,000 attendees.
