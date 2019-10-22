Pelosi Says Trump 'Most Afraid' of Schiff as Democrats Block GOP Move to Censure Him

'The thinking man’s congressman'- Schiff was charged with leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are “afraid” of the chief impeachment investigator, following a failed effort to censure him.

Pelosi said “the GOP has not even tried to deny the facts” of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats. In a statement, Pelosi added a stiff defense of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the “the person of whom the President is most afraid.”

She issued the statement after majority Democrats blocked a Republican effort to censure Schiff.

Schiff later tweeted that Republicans will be remembered for lacking the courage to confront Trump. So, he said, “they consoled themselves by attacking those who did.”

Republicans are criticizing Schiff in part for the secretive way he is conducting the impeachment investigation, which includes some classified material.