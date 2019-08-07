Panic in New York's Times Square as Motorcycle Backfire Mistaken for Gun Fire

A backfiring motorcycle caused hundreds in Times Square to scatter after they thought a shot had been fired, August 7, 2019

The New York Police Department says the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring caused a panic and sent people scrambling in Times Square.

The department tweeted Tuesday evening, “There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.” The tweet also says the department received multiple 911 calls and urged the public to not panic saying “The Times Square area is very safe!”

The Midtown Manhattan neighborhood is a major tourist destination and entertainment center.

PIX11 reports that some people on Twitter thought the noise was an explosion and that many people ran into buildings and stores.

The scare comes after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Backfiring motorcycles were mistaken for gunshots from an active shooter, causing panic in Times Square on Tuesday. https://t.co/csPgn0DTcr pic.twitter.com/OD3PufD7yv — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2019