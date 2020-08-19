Ocasio-Cortez Symbolically Nominates Sanders at Democratic Convention

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading liberal figure known as AOC, spoke on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday to second the nomination of Bernie Sanders for president.

"In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep, systemic solutions to our crises...I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America," said Ocasio-Cortez.

However after a roll-call from delegates across the U.S., the Democratic Party officially made Joe Biden its presidential nominee. Ocasio-Cortez explaine the formality on Twitter, writing, "Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold."

Ocasio-Cortez represents New York's 14th Congressional District, an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and she has been a staunch critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Full transcript of Ocasio-Cortez's speech:

"Good evening. Bienvenidos. And thank you to everyone here today endeavoring towards a better, more just future for our country and our world. In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people's movement, working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights, including guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all people in the United States, a movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia, and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.

A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long term stability for the many, and who organized a historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy. In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep, systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care, and espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America."